Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Mexican president

2017-09-21 16:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to President of the United Mexican States Enrique Pena Nieto.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destructions as a result of a terrible earthquake that hit your country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Mexico, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” the president added.