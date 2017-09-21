"Czech Republic is of special interest for Azerbaijan"

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Czech Republic is of special interest for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy Gulmammad Javadov said.

Javadov made the remarks at a meeting with the delegation of representatives of oil, gas and energy companies of the Czech Republic, the Azerbaijani energy ministry said in a message Sept. 21.

"As a producer and exporter of oil and gas, Azerbaijan is also of great importance for the Czech Republic,” the message said. “Around 30 percent of the total oil import of the Czech Republic accounts for Azerbaijani oil. The trade turnover between the two countries is growing from year to year due to oil products."

Javadov also stressed the energy relations between the two countries.

According to the message, the Czech Republic intends to further expand energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“The Czech Republic appreciates the role of the Southern Gas Corridor project in ensuring the energy security of Europe and is ready at any time to cooperate with Azerbaijan as part of this project,” the message said.

"The discussions focused on the definition of new goals in the energy sector within the Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Public Services, as well as the importance of using European experience in achieving these goals," the message said.

According to the ministry, the Czech companies have submitted their proposals for rendering diversified services that enable to apply high quality standards in all areas of the energy sector.

According to the message, there are ample opportunities for launching a new stage of cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan.

Javadov added that meetings with the representatives of Azerishiq OJSC (energy operator of Azerbaijan) and Azerenergy JSC, the country’s main electricity producer, will be organized to assess the proposals.

"The Azerbaijani energy ministry is always ready to support the expansion of relations with the Czech Republic," Javadov said.

