Hotel explosion leaves 4 killed, 14 injured in Iranian holy city

2017-09-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least four individuals have been killed and 14 injured after a huge explosion in the holy city of Qom 125 kilometers south west of capital Tehran.

Authorities have said that the incident took place at a hotel near a holy site in the city, IRNA news agency reported.

The governor of the city, Reza Sayyar, has ruled out the possibility of a terror attack.

According to the report, 10 injured individuals are Iraqi nationals.