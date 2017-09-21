Turkmenistan implementing e-payment system in public transport

2017-09-21 17:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Implementation of e-payment system in public transport has started in the capital of Turkmenistan, said an article in the online newspaper of the country’s Oil and Gas Complex Sept. 21.

Three types of e-cards for payment (general, for schoolchildren, for pensioners) appeared at various points of sale of Ashgabat city. General e-cards operate as e-wallets, and cash is automatically withdrawn from the balance of an e-card when brought close to a validation device installed in all city buses.

It is enough to top up the balance of e-cards for schoolchildren and pensioners once in a month. This enables using public transport within 30 days from the date of payment, and after this, one may increase the balance of the same e-card in Turkmen post offices, branches of the Senagat Bank, as well as at automated self-service terminals located in public places.

“The new system will make it possible to go completely cash-free, which will greatly simplify the payment procedure both for drivers and passengers,” the article said.