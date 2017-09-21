Azerbaijan’s volleyball squad eyes first place at upcoming championship

2017-09-21 18:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s national volleyball team may rank first in its group at the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship, Famil Aghayev, second coach of the Azerbaijani volleyball squad, told reporters in Baku Sept. 21.

The 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship, jointly organized by Azerbaijan and Georgia, will kick off Sept. 22. The tournament will last 10 days and the winner will be announced Oct. 1.

“The team is set to win,” Aghayev said. “Our opponents are strong and we will vie till the end.”

He added that the team is optimistic about the future and hopes to make the fans happy with best results.

As for the team leaders, Aghayev said Natalya Mammadova and Yelizaveta Samedova are well-trained.