Cabinet mulls Azerbaijan’s draft state budget, consolidated budget for 2018

2017-09-21 18:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Draft state budget and draft consolidated budget for 2018, as well as consolidated budget indicators for the next three years were today discussed by Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

The Cabinet has said that meeting participants also mulled the draft concept of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development for 2018 and the next three years, as well as drafts of a number of legal documents included in the budget package.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev delivered reports on issues in the agenda.

Story still developing