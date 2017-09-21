Sangachal terminal expansion within Shah Deniz 2 almost completed (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The work to expand the Sangachal oil and gas terminal within the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project is completed by 99.8 percent, Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR said Sept. 21.

Today, the terminal was visited by officials of SOCAR’s subsidiary – SOCAR Midstream Operations.

“Construction and installation work to expand the Sangachal terminal continues at a rapid pace. As of September 2017, this work has been completed by 99.8 percent. Currently, the work on all the main and auxiliary technological sites, except for the tank farm, is being completed. The completion work on the project continues according to schedule,” SOCAR said.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project, gas production will increase from 9 to 25 billion cubic meters per year. The produced gas will be exported to Turkey and the European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field's reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.