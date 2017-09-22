Istanbul's Ataturk airport closed after jet crashes, 4 injured (UPDATE)

2017-09-22 00:12 | www.trend.az | 1

00:12 (GMT+4) The plane, which had four people on board, was making an emergency landing at Ataturk International Airport, the DHA news agency said. All four were injured, NTV television said.

23:12 (GMT+4) Istanbul’s Ataturk airport was closed to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on the runway, Turkey’s Dogan news agency said.

The jet crashed as it was landing, Dogan said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The incident at the Istanbul Ataturk airport did not affect the flight from Baku, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.