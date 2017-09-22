Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Mali

2017-09-22 09:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.



“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Mali – Independence Day,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“I hope that Azerbaijan-Mali bilateral relations will continue expanding and developing in the best interests of our countries and nations,” noted the president.

“On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Mali peace and prosperity,” he added.