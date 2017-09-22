Opening of Azerbaijan-Japan direct flights to boost tourist flow – envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Opening of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Japan will help to boost the tourist flow between the two countries, Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katore told Trend Sept.22.

“Last year we had only 5,000 tourists from Japan to Azerbaijan. The problem is that we don't have a direct flight. This year we started talks on opening direct flights. After launching direct flights, the number of tourists will increase sharply,” said the ambassador.

Baku hosted negotiations between delegations of aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and Japan in July.

During the negotiations, which were held for the first time between the two countries’ civil aviation administrations, the sides discussed the issues of opening regular flights between Azerbaijan and Japan.

The parties agreed to grant the designated airlines the right to carry out direct passenger and cargo flights, as well as to conclude agreements on the joint use of codes.

