Rouhani vows to strengthen missile program, support "oppressed people"

2017-09-22 10:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 22

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged to strengthen the country’s missile program.

“We will strengthen our navy, air and ground forces as well as missiles. We will not get permission from anyone to do so,” Rouhani said addressing a military parade in Tehran, marking the beginning of the country’s war with Iraq in 1980s.

He further added that despite the desire of the country’s enemies, Iran will continue to back its allies in Syria, Yemen and Palestine.

“Whether you want it or not, we will defend the oppressed people of Yemen, Syria and Palestine,” he said.

Iranian News Network (IRINN) broadcast the event live on Friday morning.