One of SOCAR Polymer plants built by 91% (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Construction of a polypropylene plant within the SOCAR Polymer project in Sumgait city has been completed by 91 percent, reads a message from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

“The construction of facilities for production of polypropylene and high-density polyethylene, which are planned to be commissioned in 2018 as part of the SOCAR Polymer project, has been completed by 91 and 71 percent, respectively.”

The message said that SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and the company management took part in the opening ceremony of an administrative and utility building on the production site of the Ethylene-Polyethylene plant.

“Overhaul of the building under the new project started in 2016. Repair and installation of the heating system was carried out as part of SOCAR’s joint project with the Baku office of the UN. Special insulating materials were used in facade cladding to save energy,” SOCAR said.

Also, a ceremony was held to commission the plant’s mechanical processing site after overhaul and open a new facility for treatment of household and industrial water, the construction of which started in November 2016.

“Within the project of the Ethylene-Polyethylene plant modernization, which will be implemented in stages until 2019, work is ongoing to upgrade technological units, build new facilities and auxiliary sites,” reads the message.