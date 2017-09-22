GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers mulls development of political co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Foreign ministers of member countries of GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development discussed the development of political and sectoral cooperation.

The discussions were held as part of the next meeting of GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers in New York on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, said the GUAM Secretariat.

The foreign ministers particularly discussed the expansion of cooperation in the areas of trade, transportation, and fight against crime, illegal migration and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, the Council of Foreign Ministers discussed the issues of GUAM’s cooperation with other states.

The issue of preparation of events on the occasion of GUAM’s 20th anniversary was also discussed.

Moreover, ministerial meetings of GUAM-US and GUAM-Japan formats were held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The GUAM format was created by post-Soviet states in 1997 during the summit of heads of the EU states in Strasbourg. In 1999, Uzbekistan joined the format and four years later withdrew.

In 2006, Ukraine and Azerbaijan announced plans to further increase the GUAM member relations and established its headquarters in Kyiv.

Georgia has been chairing GUAM since January 1, 2016.