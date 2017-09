Iran unveils latest ballistic missile (PHOTO)

2017-09-22 11:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 22

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran unveiled its latest ballistic missile dubbed “Khoramshahr” during a military parade in Tehran on Friday.

The officials have not provided any details on the capabilities of the advanced missile, Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian armed forces on Sep. 22 hold the parade on the occasion of “the sacred defense week”, marking the beginning of 1980s war with Iraq.