Turkish ministry grants license for onshore hydrocarbon exploration

Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has granted Turkish Petroleum (TP) a license to conduct hydrocarbon exploration in the provinces of Tekirdag and Kirikkale, said the ministry in a message Sept. 22.

According to the message, the license for exploration is provided for a period of five years.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said that the work on hydrocarbon exploration will be expanded in Turkey in the coming years.

“Energy consumption in Turkey is growing and the search for deposits of valuable hydrocarbons is now ongoing in the Black Sea in order to reduce the dependence on imports,” said Albayrak.

In January 2017, oil reserves were discovered in Magrip field in the Kurtalan district of Turkish Siirt province.

