Women’s European Volleyball Championship to kick off in Azerbaijan, Georgia

2017-09-22 11:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

Today, on Septmber 22, the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship starts in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Goygol and Georgia’s Tbilisi.

The tournament is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of the Old World, divided into 4 groups will participate in the competition. Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland and Hungary will compete in the Group A, while the teams of Georgia, Italy, Belarus and Croatia – in the Group B, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Bulgaria – in the Group C, and Serbia, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Belgium – in the Group D.

A Group C game of the current European champion team of Russia with the Ukrainian team at the National Gymnastics Arena will open the Championship. After the game, the solemn opening ceremony of the European Volleyball Championship will be held.

Afterwards, the participants of the Group A – the Azerbaijani and Hungarian teams will have a game, and then Poland and Germany will compete.

The Championship will last for 10 days, and its winner will be determined on October 1.

The games will be held in Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Groups A and C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).