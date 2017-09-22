US supports early progress in resolving conflicts in GUAM area

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The United States supports early achievement of progress in resolving the conflicts existing in the GUAM area, says the joint statement adopted after the meeting in the GUAM-US format, which was held in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The statement also confirms the adherence to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of GUAM member states, and says that the threat of use of force, to which the GUAM member states are subjected, continues to cause concern.

GUAM member states and the US also have a common position on creating a broad security area in order to protect peace, stability and security in the region.

Moreover, the joint statement expresses interest in further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the US and GUAM member countries.

The GUAM format was created by post-Soviet states in 1997 during the summit of heads of the EU states in Strasbourg. In 1999, Uzbekistan joined the format and four years later withdrew.

In 2006, Ukraine and Azerbaijan announced plans to further increase the GUAM member relations and established its headquarters in Kyiv.

Georgia has been chairing GUAM since January 1, 2016.