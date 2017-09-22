IRGC to hold war games in northwestern Iran

2017-09-22 12:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 22

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the ground force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has said that the elite force will launch two-day military drills on September 23.

He has said that artillery and armored units as well as helicopters and drones will join the military exercises, local media outlets reported.

Pakpour made the remarks on the sidelines of a military parade in Tehran on Friday, marking the beginning of the 1980s war with the neighboring Iraq.

Iran regularly conducts various drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and equipment.