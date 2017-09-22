IRGC discloses latest ballistic missile’s range

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 22

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A senior commander at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that the country’s latest ballistic missile is capable of hitting targets in a range of 2,000 kilometers.

The commander of the aerospace force of the IRGC, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, has said that the ballistic missile dubbed “Khoramshahr” is capable of carrying multiple warheads, Tasnim news agency reported.

The IRGC missiles personnel are currently being trained to operate the home-grown missile, which will come into service in the near future, he added.

The missile was unveiled for the first time earlier this morning during a military parade marking the beginning of the country’s 1980s war with Iraq.

Addressing the parade in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to strengthen the country’s missile and military capabilities.