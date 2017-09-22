Field command post park opened in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of a field command post park in the country.

The park meets modern requirements and is equipped with new vehicles, as well as other equipment and technical means, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message Sept. 22.

Hasanov observed the conditions created in the storage depots, maintenance and repair points of vehicles, battery shops and gave relevant instructions.