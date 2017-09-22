Uzbekistan, US eye to mutually increase tourist flows

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A delegation of Uzbekistan’s State Committee for Tourism Development met with officials of Skal International USA and Primapact in New York, said the committee’s press service.

Skal International USA and Primapact are international companies engaged in tourism activities. They focus on research in the field of tourism, including the formation of a strategy of the tourism sector development at the national level.

During the meeting, the sides discussed practical aspects of the bilateral cooperation.

In particular, an agreement was reached to consider the possibility of the companies’ conducting relevant research to facilitate further development of Uzbekistan’s tourism industry.

Primapact will develop specific recommendations and proposals to increase tourist flow from the US to Uzbekistan.

The sides further expressed mutual intention to make the necessary efforts for deepening bilateral cooperation.