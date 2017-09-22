Clients of AtaBank get free eye check-up

Within Corporate Social Responsibility projects about 500 clients of AtaBank OJSC got free eye check-up.

Within that campaign clients of AtaBank during two weeks were able to get general eye examination free of charge.

The campaign started after Eid al-Adha holiday and was held serially branches of AtaBank OJSC “Narimanov” and “Dostlug”.

Clients of the Bank who weren’t in time to campaign are able to undergo check-up in the hospital any time with 15% discount. Additionally clients of Atabank with operational surgery needs are able to get 10% of a discount from Dünyagöz Hospital. The payment should have be done with Visa or MasterCard payment cards of AtaBank OJSC.

AtaBank OJSC, in the framework of its corporate governance standards, appreciates corporate social responsibility to the society, clients and employees.