Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to switch to inflation targeting regime

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will switch to an inflation targeting regime in medium term, Alim Guliyev, deputy chairman of the CBA, told Trend Sept. 22.

He said this will be a logical continuation of transition to the floating exchange rate for the Azerbaijani manat.

Story still developing