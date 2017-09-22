Why does Washington links nuclear deal with “other sins of Iran”?

2017-09-22 14:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

Fate of the nuclear deal remains one of the top stories in world’s mass media. The possible “certify” or “decertify” decision that US President Donald Trump should take over the deal in mid-October is being waited for with the same impatience as signing the JCPOA itself in 2015, and this is quite understandable. Disruption of the deal may set off unpredictable changes at least in the Middle East region.

But before proceeding to outcomes of Washington’s possible withdrawal, a question comes: what is the relationship between JCPOA and, let’s name it in the White House manner, Iran’s “malicious activities” in the region? Why does Washington couple the issues?

I believe that Trump’s administration knows the answer best of all.

The deal is a legal agreement where there is no record about Iran’s ballistic missiles development or presence of Iranian armed groups in Iraq or elsewhere. So, juristically, American complaints towards Iran should stay separately from the “nuclear deal spirit”.

JCPOA looks beneficial for all sides, but it seems that US do their best for Iran to become a holder of nuclear weapons. Why?

Since 2011 Iran gradually has been gaining ground in the region, which is absolutely unacceptable for the United States’ interests. To a wider extent, US sees evil in current Iranian regime, wishing to completely isolate the state as it used to be because it is the only chance to destroy it. Other options (military solution etc.) to achieve the goal in a relatively short run are unlikely to become real.

On the contrary, UK, Germany and France consider the nuclear deal as the best option for the international community.

Washington feels like a hostage of the deal, unable to do nothing with the situation. This is why linking the nuclear deal with other concerns gives US a single occasion to explode current status-quo and get the European allies change their minds.

As for possible outcomes, the worst of them may be a future nuclear confrontation between Israel and newly emerged regional nuclear state - Islamic Republic, as the latter will not fail to resume its nuclear development as soon as possible.

Recently it has been clearly voiced by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying that “Iran will react to any "wrong move" of the US on nuclear deal”, and “retreat has no place when it comes to national ‎interests”.

Iran ranks far ahead of North Korea in terms of wealth and power. So far, the White House wasn’t able to do anything distinct against the North Korean “Mad King”, though there were frightening statements to grind Korean regime into the dust.

Iran on the other hand, is different. It is situated in the center of the world’s richest hydrocarbon region - a fact that can’t be ignored.

Also, the “tactics of anaconda” applied by the US for a long time to strangle Iran’s economy did not yield any tangible results.

In any case, it seems that the United States are not going to stop half way. The question is whether Iran does. And if not, the world can face many upsetting events.