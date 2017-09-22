Azerbaijan eyes to form efficient monetary market

2017-09-22 14:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has prepared program reforms to improve the monetary transmission mechanism in the country, Alim Guliyev, first deputy chairman of the CBA, said.

He made the remarks Sept. 22 in Baku at a scientific and practical conference dedicated to strategic road maps.

Guliyev noted that the program is being discussed at Azerbaijan’s Financial Stability Board and after its adoption, the work on formation of an effective monetary market in the country will be completed.