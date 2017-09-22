Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to switch to inflation targeting regime (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will switch to an inflation targeting regime in the medium term, Alim Guliyev, first deputy chairman of the CBA, told Trend Sept. 22.

He said this will be a logical continuation of transition to the floating exchange rate for the Azerbaijani manat.

“When speaking of the medium term, a period of 3-5 years is meant,” Guliyev noted.

It should be noted that many international experts agree that during global crisis, inflation targeting regime has advantage over other monetary policy regimes due to its greater stability. Inflation targeting can reduce economic volatility.