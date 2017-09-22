YARAT Contemporary Art Space is pleased to invite to Open Studio Day

DATE: Saturday, 30th of September

TIME: 12:00 – 18:00

Address: YARAT STUDIOS, 1061, Hasan Aliyev str, Baku

Admission is free



YARAT Studios will open their doors for one day. Local and international artists working in the building invite the audience to explore their works and participate in workshops sharing their knowledge with everyone. Experience with the whole family an afternoon of art and inspiration across different medias including design, graphics, photography, sound design and architecture. Additionally information will be given to support young talents finding their way into the professional art world with talks on ARTIM LAB and a portfolio workshop guiding artists how successfully apply for art programs.



Talks and Workshops:



"Architecture in Post Soviet Space" by Nika Quataledza (Georgia), "Portfolio and Art Publication Workshop" Michael Hirschbichler (Austria), "Sound Design Workshop" by Farhad Farzaliyev, "Meet the Artist" by Rashad Alakbarov, "Photography Workshop" by Agil Tahirli, "Gone with the Wind" workshop by Etibar Ismayilov, "ARTIM LAB Talk" by Aydan Mirzayeva, "Graphic Workshop" by Shahnaz Aghayeva, "Design Workshop" by Sheila Salamzadeh among others.



A detailed schedule can be found at www.yarat.az; (012) 505 1414