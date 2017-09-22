Azerbaijan to cooperate with Russia, Estonia in audit sphere

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan will cooperate with auditors of Russia and Estonia.

The relevant memorandum on cooperation was signed during the scientific conference, titled “Strategic road map of Azerbaijan’s economy: accountability and transparency issues”.

From the Azerbaijani side, the document was signed by Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan Vahid Novruzov, from the Russian side – by Board Chairman of the Russian Union of Auditors Lyudmila Kozlova, and from the Estonian side – by Sergei Tsistjakov, member of the Board of Directors of the Estonian Auditors’ Association.

The event is attended by representatives of private and public sectors, including Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Ministry of Taxes, Ministry of Economy, various associations, and others.

Representatives of auditor chambers of Belarus, Russia, Romania, Turkey, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and others are also participating in the conference.