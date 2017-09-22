SOCAR commissions new well in Caspian Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce 69.35 million cubic meters of gas and more than 1,800 tons of condensate per year through commissioning after major overhaul a well at the Gunashli offshore field, SOCAR said in a message Sept. 22.

According to the message, 190,000 cubic meters of gas and five tons of condensate are produced daily within the range of 2,291-2,234 meters.

Gunashli field plays an important role in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry. The field’s shallow part is developed by SOCAR on its own, while its deep-water part is developed jointly with foreign partners.

SOCAR produced 3.46 billion cubic meters of gas at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-July 2017, as compared to 3.69 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2016.

The company produced 6.27 billion cubic meters of gas at Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in 2016, as compared to 6.87 billion cubic meters in 2015. Along with SOCAR, foreign companies also produce gas in Azerbaijan. In total, 29.37 billion cubic meters of gas were produced in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 29.05 billion cubic meters in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

