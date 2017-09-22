Azerbaijan reduces its anti-terrorist list

2017-09-22 17:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority has removed Abdul Hir Zulkifli, a citizen of Malaysia, from the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of the Financial Monitoring Service posted on its website.

Zulkifli is confirmed to have died in Maguindanao, a province in the Philippines, in January 2015, according to the report.

This is the 24th change made to the list in 2017. The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.