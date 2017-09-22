Iran may respond to US attempts to curtail nuclear deal with missile tests

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Iran received considerable support at the 72nd UN General Assembly meeting with regards to the nuclear deal. And to consolidate this support, Tehran seems to be close to responding to US attempts to kill the accord with missile tests.

Today, during a military parade in Tehran, which was attended by President Hassan Rouhani, Iran presented its Khorramshahr ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers, which is capable of carrying multiple warheads.

Rouhani had earlier said his country intended to strengthen the capabilities of the country's missile system.

There is no doubt that Washington will respond to Iran’s statement and the development of the country’s missile program. After conclusion of the nuclear deal and slight lifting of the US sanctions, Washington immediately announced about imposition of new sanctions on Iran because of its program for developing ballistic missiles.

Announcing the introduction of new sanctions against Iran, then-US President Barack Obama said the nuclear deal was never intended to resolve all controversy with Iran.

The situation worsened with Donald Trump’s coming to power in the US, who tried to present Iran’s missile program development as violation of the nuclear deal, as, according to the US, the missile program will lead to the strengthening of the Iranian regime and resumption of nuclear tests.

However, the other intermediaries, involved in the conclusion of the deal, upheld it and today, the United States is just waiting for one wrong move by Iran to restart the process of imposing sanctions or turn to threats of withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

And Tehran, knowing that the reasons are insufficient, gladly continues to demonstrate groundlessness of Washington’s arguments.

Ultimately, this confrontation should result in a major dispute, which can end very unpredictably – Trump can leave the deal with Iran despite exhortations of the rest of the negotiators, and then the world will face with an even more unpredictable reaction from Iran.

---

Elmira Tariverdiyeva is the head of Trend Agency’s Russian news service