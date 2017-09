Azerbaijan-Turkey drills underway with attack helicopters (PHOTO) (VIDEO)

2017-09-22 17:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The joint tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish air forces, dubbed TurAz Qartalı 2017, are underway.

The exercises involve Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 attack helicopters of the air forces of the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sept. 22.