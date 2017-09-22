Bill on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border adopted in Kyrgyzstan

2017-09-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The deputies of Kyrgyzstan reviewed the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek State Border signed on September 5, 2017 in Bishkek" during the first reading of the parliament, the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament reported.

The representatives of the Kyrgyz Government, headed by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov participated in the meeting.

The closed meeting resulted with the adoption of the bill on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.