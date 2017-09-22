Azerbaijani president exposes Armenian president’s lies at UN

2017-09-22 17:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Addressing the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev exposed Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s lies, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Sadigov, told Trend, Sept. 22.

“By his speech President Aliyev has proved that the Armenian government has reached a deadlock,” he said. “The Azerbaijani president proved that by citing concrete facts.”

“The president spoke about the work and the world-famous events carried out by Azerbaijan," Sadigov said.

“The Azerbaijani president’s speech at the UN General Assembly’s session should be regarded as a heavy diplomatic blow inflicted on Sargsyan,” he said.

"I think that Sargsyan’s regime has come to an end,” he said. “The Azerbaijani army will soon liberate our lands."