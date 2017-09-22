Brazil keen to co-op with Iran on Caspian oil project

2017-09-22

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Brazilian Petrobras is interested to take part in Iran’s oil projects in Caspian Sea.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Brazil's Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos and Yousef Etemadi, deputy head of Khazar Exploration and Production Company (KEPCO), the company announced.

KEPCO, a subdivision of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is an authority in exploration, development and production of oil and gas in Iran concerning South Caspian Sea and three littoral provinces of Mazandaran, Golestan and Gilan in Iran.

Etemadi, during the meeting, referring to former cooperation’s with Petrobras, welcomed upcoming cooperation with the Brazilian multinational company.

He underlined that KEPCO needs expertise and technical knowledge of well-known oil firms for oil production in the Caspian Sea.

It is most likely the two parties will hold an expert-level meeting in Tehran in the near future, according to the report.

Iran has also negotiated with Russian, Chinese and Norwegian companies during the last months on development of Caspian Sea oil and gas projects.

Iran has offered four projects in the Caspian Sea – blocks 24, 26 and 29 as well as Sardar-e Jangal oil field – to foreigners for exploration and development.

Mohsen Delaviz, the head of KEPCO, said in May that Norwegian firms will help Iran in Caspian Sea offshore drilling and exploration projects. He didn’t mention any names.