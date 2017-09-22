Top official: Azerbaijan can hold every event at high level

2017-09-22 18:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Today, another sport holiday has come to Azerbaijan, the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov said.

He made the remarks Sept. 22 in Baku at the opening ceremony of the final stage of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.

“The strongest women’s volleyball teams in Europe gathered in ancient and beautiful Baku,” he said. “I sincerely welcome all the guests who came to Baku to participate in the final stage of the European Championship. I’m saying “Welcome to Azerbaijan!” to the current European champions, Russian, German, Belgian, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, Hungarian, Polish, Serbian, Turkish and Ukrainian teams.”

“Today, Azerbaijan is capable of holding every event, including sporting events at a high level, and as a proof of that, I can mention the first European Games held in Baku in 2015 and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in May of this year - held in Baku during 2 years under the leadership of the Organizing Committee led by the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, World Chess Olympiad, Formula 1 Grand Prix, World and European Championships in several sports, the World Cup and Grand Slam tournaments, and hundreds of international tournaments,” he said. “The final game of the 2019 European Football League Cup and the 2020 European Championship Group Games will be the continuation of this spectacular series.”

“Of course, all of these is the result of the forward-looking policy founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev,” he noted. “With the direct personal initiative of the president of the country and the President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev, who continues the policy of the great leader, achievements gained have increased dramatically thanks to the special attention and care to athletes with the opening and putting into operation of more man 40 Olympic complexes, and spectacular sporting facilities in all regions of Azerbaijan.”

“Even during the post-Soviet era, though there were Olympic champions and winners among the Azerbaijani athletes, World and European champions, today the number of our champions has increased dramatically,” he added.

“At the same time, we hope that the national team of Azerbaijan will also be successful in this championship,” he said. “Azerbaijan’s volleyball is 90 years old with beautiful traditions. During these years, thanks to the care and attention of our state, Azerbaijan’s volleyball has gone a great way to rise, and our women’s club teams have been winners and medalists of the European Champions League, European “Top Teams” Cup, “Challenge” and the CEV Cups in different years, our national team has repeatedly participated in the European Olympic Games qualifying tournament and was the winner of European “Grand Prix” tournament.”

“In 2016, Azerbaijan women’s national team was the winner of the European League and thus, qualified for the World Grand Prix,” he noted. “We hope that these achievements will also continue in this championship.”

“Dear sport fans! Once again, I congratulate all the volleyball community on this holiday and wish good luck to all participants and demonstrate the games that fans will enjoy!”