Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry puts 3 US Congressmen to list of undesirable people

2017-09-22 19:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Members of the US House of Representatives David Valadao, Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's list of undesirable people, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend Sept. 22.

Valadao, Pallone and Gabbard illegally visited the Azerbaijani territories occupied by the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the provisions of the "Law on exit from the country, entry into the country, and passports" and the "Law on the State Border of Azerbaijan".

Hajiyev said that by this illegal visit, the members of the US House of Representatives, violating the norms and principles of international law and the Helsinki Final Act, justify and support the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the bloody ethnic cleansing of more than a million Azerbaijani civilians in the occupied territories, and aggressive separatism.

Story still developing