Ilham Aliyev’s UN statement an adequate response to Armenia: MP

2017-09-22 19:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement at the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York is an adequate response to the Armenian leadership, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend Sept. 22.

“With his address [at the UN General Assembly], the Azerbaijani president once again brought to the attention of the world community that international organizations are indifferent to Armenia’s aggressive policy,” Mirzazade said, adding that double standards are applied.

Moreover, President Aliyev updated the session participants about Azerbaijan’s success in the social and economic development, he said.

In his speech, the president stated that Azerbaijan is making efforts for restoration of peace and safe life of people in the region, Mirzazade added.

“All this testifies to the respect to norms of the international law,” he said. “If we compare the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents’ speeches delivered from the UN rostrum, then we see two different approaches to the modern development. One of the approaches includes ensuring democracy and human rights, while other approach - medieval thinking, violence, crime against humanity.”

“I think President Aliyev warned Armenia in his speech,” Mirzazade added.

“The Azerbaijani president’s speech corresponds to the spirit of the session and is an adequate response to Sargsyan’s slanderous speech.”