Baku hosts opening ceremony of Women’s European Volleyball Championship (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Opening ceremony of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 22.

The tournament is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of Europe, divided into 4 groups, are participating in the competition.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland and Hungary are competing in the Group A, teams of Georgia, Italy, Belarus and Croatia – in the Group B, teams of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Bulgaria – in the Group C, and teams of Serbia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Belgium – in the Group D.

The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).