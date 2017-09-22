Iran never supported war with any country: military attaché

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Baku hosted an event dedicated to Iran’s Sacred Defense Week, Trend correspondent reported.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, MPs, several officials of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, and military attaches of different countries took part in the event.

Colonel Ali Seify, Iran’s military attaché in Azerbaijan, spoke at the opening ceremony of the event and said his country has never supported war with any other country.

Sacred Defense Week commemorates the beginning of the Iran-Iraq War in 1980. The war, known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, began when Saddam Hussein’s Iraq invaded Iran. Hundreds of thousands died on both sides during the eight-year conflict.

Iran holds a military parade every year to honor the martyrs of the eight-year war.