Russian coach: Victory at women’s volleyball championship in Baku “the most important thing”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

Konstantin Ushakov, head coach of the Russian volleyball team, told Trend Sept. 22 that his squad’s victory in the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship in Baku is “the most important thing”.

His team defeated Ukrainian rivals 3-2 in a dramatic match Sept. 22.

Ushakov noted that he wasn’t surprised by their rivals’ desire to win.

“The Ukrainian team was playing with the current champion of Europe and showed a good game,” he said.

Ushakov also expressed happiness with the organization of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship in Baku.

The 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sixteen best teams of Europe, divided into 4 groups, are participating in the competition.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland and Hungary are competing in the Group A, teams of Georgia, Italy, Belarus and Croatia – in the Group B, teams of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Bulgaria – in the Group C, and teams of Serbia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Belgium – in the Group D.

The tournament will last 10 days and its winner will be known on October 1.

The games are held in Azerbaijan’s Baku (National Gymnastics Arena, Group A and Group C), Goygol (Olympic Sports Complex, Group D) and in Georgia’s Tbilisi (Sports Palace, Group B).