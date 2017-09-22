Iran, Austrian bank ink deal on financial loans

2017-09-22 21:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A group of Iranian banks have signed an agreement with Austria’s Oberbank on financials cooperation.

Under the deal the Austrian bank will provide 14 Iranian banks with worth of one billion euro loans, IRNA news agency reported.

The deal is considered as the first financial loan agreement between Iran and Europeans since the nuclear deal was implemented last year.

The European loan is meant to support Iran’s construction and production sectors in particular those projects carried out by the Iranian private firms.

Iran earlier signed similar contracts with South Korea worth 8 billion euros and with China worth of $35 billion.