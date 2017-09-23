5.6 earthquake hits northern California coast

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 has hit an area off the northern coast of the US state of California, the US Geological Survey said in a statement on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"Preliminary Magnitude 5.6 earthquake near the coast of Northern California Sep-22 19:50 UTC," the US Geological Survey tweeted.

The organization’s website noted that 20 minutes earlier, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit in the same general area, but 150 km further from the coast. There has been no tsunami warning issued.