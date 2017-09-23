Two bidders qualify for next phase of DESFA tender

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Two investment schemes are qualified to proceed to the next phase of the tender process for the acquisition of 66 percent of the Greek Gas Transmission System Operator S.A.’s (DESFA’s) share capital, said the message from the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A (HRADF).

These bidders are the consortium composed of Snam S.p.A./ Enagás Internacional S.L.U./ Fluxys S.A./ N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie and Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A.

The above prequalified investment schemes, following the signing of a non-disclosure agreement, will receive the documents describing the procedure for the next phase of the tender (submission of binding offers) and will gain access to detailed information about the asset (virtual data room).

Six investment schemes have expressed their interest to acquire 66 percent of share capital of the Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA.

In particular, expressions of Interest were submitted by: Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited; Snam S.p.A./ Enagás Internacional S.L.U./ Fluxys S.A./ N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie; Transgaz S.A. / GRTgaz S.A.; Regasificadora del Noroeste S.A.; Integrated Utility Services Inc. (INTUS) and Powerglobe LLC.

The new tender will involve again the sale of DESFA’s 66 percent (31 percent held by HRADF and 35 percent held by Hellenic Petroleum). The remaining 34 percent of DESFA shares shall be transferred to the government.

