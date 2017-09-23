Ilham Aliyev congratulates Saudi Crown Prince

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of Saudi National Day,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia lasting peace and prosperity,” added Ilham Aliyev.