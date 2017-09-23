Women’s European Volleyball Championship continuing in Baku

2017-09-23 10:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Shahin Kazimzade – Trend:

The second round of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship will be held today in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Goygol and Georgia’s Tbilisi.

Teams of Poland and Hungary will meet in Group A. As a result of the first round Azerbaijan has three points, Poland – 2, Germany – 1, Hungary – 0.

Meanwhile, Georgia will compete with Croatia, and Italy with Belarus in Group B. After the first round, Italy has three points, Belarus – 2, Croatia – 1 and Georgia – 0.

National teams of Bulgaria and Ukraine will meet in Group C and afterwards, the game will start between Turkish and Russian teams. Russia has two points, Ukraine – 1, Turkey and Bulgaria – 0.

Finally, in the Group D, the Czech Republic will play with Belgium, and the Netherlands with Serbia. It should be noted that Serbia has three points, the Netherlands – 3, Belgium and the Czech Republic – 0.