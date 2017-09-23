Military attaché: Iran’s missile power serves regional stability

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Colonel Ali Seify, Iran’s military attaché in Azerbaijan, has told Trend that his country’s missile program is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.

“Our military capabilities, including missile powers are merely defensive and deterrent. They do not make any threats to other countries,” he told Trend on the sidelines of a ceremony in Baku.

“Iran’s missile power serves creating stability in the region,” the attaché added.

Iran unveiled and successfully test-launched its latest ballistic missile dubbed Khorramshahr on Friday.

According to local media reports, the ballistic missile, which is Iran’s third type of missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers along with the Qadr-F and Sejjil ballistic missiles, is capable of carrying multiple warheads.