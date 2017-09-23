Turkey announces date of Erdogan’s visit to Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iran on Oct. 4, the Turkish media reported Sept. 23 citing diplomatic sources.

As part of the visit, Erdogan will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. During the meeting, the two presidents are expected to discuss regional issues, as well as the solution of the Syrian crisis, situation in Iraq, and development of bilateral relations.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since 2011. The conflict erupted between President Bashar al-Assad’s government along with its allies and forces opposing the government.

