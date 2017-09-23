Azerbaijan, Belarus to supply tractors to Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus will supply tractors to Turkey, the Belarusian media reported.

According to the reports, Fedor Domotenko, director general of Minsk Tractor Works (MTW) OJSC, said the company signed a new contract with Ganja Automobile Plant in Azerbaijan on Sept. 22 for supply of tractors to Azerbaijan along with an additional protocol on jointly entering the Turkish market.

“Our partners will provide funds in the amount of $5 million for this purpose. New equipment will be supplied [to Turkey] from Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Chairman of Supervisory Council of Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev, for his part, said the companies have already found a partner in Turkey to open an assembly plant.

“It will be a joint product of our two countries in Turkey. We hope to raise annual sales to 2,500-3,000 units in three years,” added Fatiyev.

In December 2016, MTW OJSC and Ganja Automobile Plant signed a contract on joint production of machinery in Ganja and delivery of machine and tractor sets to Azerbaijan in 2016-2017.

According to BelTA news agency, it is planned to deliver additional 460 Belarusian machines, including 60 cotton pickers, to Azerbaijan by the end of 2017.