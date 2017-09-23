Next support to startups from Barama

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC has launched next project aimed to support the startups with the support of PASHA Bank.

The Center has started the serial event called Breakfast with Mentors with the aim to enlighten and inspire founders of startups for successful project run. A 1.5 hour meeting with successful business people and owners will be held each 3rd Friday of every month out of office. The meeting will discuss the current projects of the startups and give beneficial advice for achievable future. Managing business, finding investors and partners, boosting sales, expanding networking and etc. are among the topics of discussion during the meeting.

Mr. Farid Ismayilzada, Founder and Chairman of Executive Board of Golden Pay, entrepreneur, was the first guest of the meeting on September, 22 and shared his experience with the startups. It is worth noting that after graduating from a gymnasium in English, Mr. Ismayilzada continued his education in the field of International Relations at Bilkent University, Turkey. He graduated Bilkent as an exemplary student at the age of 19, and then entered to San Jose State University. He has founded the first online payment company in Azerbaijan in 2007. Now GoldenPay is the largest e-payment services provider in the country. He also founded the payment portal hesab.az in 2011.

Barama Innovation Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the aim to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and start-ups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses. During eight years of its activity Barama Center has made a number of achievements. More than 30 projects were launched at the center and 20 of them completed successfully. 4 companies have been established and successfully run their businesses today. Barama has upgraded its activities since 2014 to become a professional business incubator and was introduced to the public with the name “Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center”.

